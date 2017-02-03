TRAI allegedly declares Reliance Jio tariffs comply with existing regulations

A couple of days back, TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) stated that it has taken a decision on the freebies and traiff plans offered by the latest market entrant Reliance Jio and that the same will be communicated to the other operators soon. While TRAI is yet to reveal the decision to the incumbent operators, it seems like the regulatory has reportedly declared that the Jio tariffs do not violate the regulations and existing tariff orders.

Last week, Idea Cellular and Bharti Airtel raised a plea to the Telecom Tribunal TDSAT against TRAI accusing that the regulator is allowing Jio to continue offering its free services beyond the 90-day promotional period.

Given the alleged decision by TRAI, it seems like the regulator has similar views as the Attorney General who didn't find the tariff plans of Jio to be predatory as claimed by the operators. If you don't remember, last month, TRAI demanded Jio to justify why its promotional offers should be considered non-predatory and how they don't violate the existing tariff orders and regulations.

In its response, Jio claimed that both the Welcome Offer and Happy New Year Offer are pretty different. While the former offered 4GB of free 4G data every day, the latter offered just 1GB free 4G data per day. Also, the Happy New Year Offer that is valid until March 31, 2017 comes with top-ups to get additional 4G data if the users require.

As of now, there is no official confirmation on TRAI's decision in this matter, but if this is true, this declaration of the regulator will definitely be a great relief for Jio.