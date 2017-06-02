TRAI seeks views from stakeholders on mobile data speed

With icreasing reports of consumer dissatisfaction with the speed of data, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has floated consultation paper on the same.

The telecom regulator intends to take inputs from stakeholders on how to ensure transparency and customer awareness on data speeds under wireless (mobile) broadband plans through this paper.

The regulator says "The surge in the number of broadband connections in the country ahs been accompanied by increasing reports of consumer dissatisfaction with the speed of data being provided to them under wirelss broadband."

TRAI said a user has various options in terms of technology and tariff plans for both fixed and mobile broadband services being offered by the service providers. However, the mobility offered by wireless broadband services, their wider availability in diverse locations and availability of small denomination data packs has contributed to the popularity of wireless broadband services among Indian subscribers."

The regulator added that at the same time, the delivery of wireless services also faces certain unique challenges. The widespread adoption of wireless broadband services in the last few quarters makes it particularly important to take into account the problems that may be faced by the users of these services, particularly in relation to data speeds.

The regulator wants stakeholders' views by June 29 and counterviews by July 13. India had more than 217.95 million data subscribers as of 2016 end, while average data usage has risen from 236 MB a month in September to 884 MB in December 2016.