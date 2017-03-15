TRAI seeks views on ease of doing business

With an aim to iron out the hurdles in the telecom business in the country, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has sought views from stakeholders.

"Promoting "ease of doing business" is amongst the priority work items for unhindered growth of the telecom sector. A number of steps have already been taken for ease of doing business," it said.

"Steps like the adoption of market-based spectrum management such as assignment of spectrum through auction, permitting spectrum trading, spectrum sharing and liberalisation of administratively assigned spectrum, Unified Licensing regime, Merger and Acquisition guidelines, Virtual Network Operation, etc. have been guided by the principles of "ease of doing business," it added.

Further, the Authority says, that various processes that a telecom licensee is required to go through, should be simplified and combined to the extent possible to economize on efforts on part of the Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) as well as the Government

TRAI says, "it is important to identify the bottlenecks, obstacles or hindrances that are making it difficult to do telecom business in India and requires regulatory intervention."

The regulator also said it will consider streamlining processes for telecom services using satellite media including clearances from INSAT Network Operations Control Center, and obtaining clearances from various authorities.

Rajan Mathews, director general of Cellular Operators Association of India, welcomed TRAI's discussion paper but said the larger goals of such an exercise would be served only if the "regulator clears the air on a mobile operator's AGR (adjusted gross revenue), suggests ways to dispense with multiplicity of audits that telcos are currently subjected to, streamlines spectrum management issues and simplifies the security clearances drill

Meanwhile, the stakeholders are requested to provide inputs with detailed explanation and justification by 11th April 2017.

