TRAI will continue to monitor POIs, says Chairman

Clearing his stand on "Points of interconnect", RS Sharma, Chairman of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India said that the the regulator will continue to monitor the issue.

"We have been deliberating on this issue. It is not an issue of (operator) A versus B. It is an issue of consumers," Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) Chairman RS Sharma said on the sidelines of an industry conference.

On the sidelines of IAMAI Digital Summit, the chairman further added, "We have intervened in this issue and will continue to do so."

His comments come a day after when India's largest telecommunication service provider Airtel claims that they have privided adeqaute POIs which can serve over 190 million customers, more than double the 72.5 million customers currently claimed by Jio.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Jio has also issued a statement in which the company has mentioned that Airtel is misleading and malicious.

"It is a continuation of Airtel's "ongoing mischievous and motivated campaign to divert attention from its anti-competitive and anti-consumer actions and violations of license conditions which are being investigated by the Authorities," statement added.

