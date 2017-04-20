True Balance plans to offer balance checking to Jio users

Mobile balance management app 'True Balance' plans to provide balance checking and recharging function for Reliance Jio users.

"To keep up with the trend, True Balance is planning to provide balance checking and recharging function for Reliance Jio users," the company said in a statement. Adding that Jio has introduced an unlimited data plan on the second half of last year, allowing users to use their data with less restriction. In particular, they provided the plan for free from September to March.

"After the introduction of unlimited data plan of Jio, the average number of times users connected to the Internet has declined from 3.12 to 2. On the other hand, daytime usage frequency remained the same, recording 6 times a day on average," it said.

SEE ALSO: Apple may start trial assembly in Bengaluru next month

The recent finding also said the average amount of data prepaid users recharge at one time has witnessed a 150 percent growth from 400MB in February 2016 to 1GB as of March 2017.

It also shows that the daily data usage has increased by 37percent, reaching from 40MB to 55MB. Night time usage also appeared to be higher. Users spend about 20MB at night, which is about a half of average daily usage.

The app has also recently launched its "One-click recharge" feature to enable users to recharge their data in a convenient manner. The company is also planning to add 'Post Paid feature', in a reflection of recent rising trend in India for Post Paid rate system.

Alex Suh, Director, True Balance said, "users in India were earlier limiting their data consumption needs due to data caps and pricing. But the reshuffling of tariff plans and disruptive pricing by telecom players has now brought down the average data pricing significantly thereby propelling consumer interest and data usage."