True Balance rolls out new balance check option for Jio users

Balance management service app True Balance has just launched a new feature of balance checking on its platform for Jio users.

"The mobile balance service provider is the first in the industry to introduce this facility for all users looking at managing their data consumption for their Jio accounts, " the company said.

Speaking on the new feature addition, Charlie Lee, CEO, True Balance said,"Whether you're a Jio Prime user or not, checking mobile balance is going to be important for all users. Jio provides unlimited data but it has a limit of daily data use. For example, a user who purchase Rs309. combo pack can only use 1GB per day. So it is important for users to keep a track on their mobile spends and check their remaining data balance. We have also introduced first kind utilizing SMS based technology for balance checking which is free and does not require any data connection."

The company says that with Jio being a paid service from April 1 this year, it has now become imperative for Jio users to keep a track of their Jio SIM data usage. While calls are free on Reliance Jio, users' balance is now going to be used to pay for chosen data plans, and of course, excess data consumption.To make balance tracking simple for users, True Balance has introduced a balance check option which will enable users to make the most out of their Reliance Jio 4G SIM without much hassle.

Apart from balance checking and recharge options, the app's main USP is the alarm screen, which causes an alert when the user hits certain points in data usage. Data often depletes, because of unknown apps in the background, keep updating, sucking away the data users have paid for. True Balance helps alert users to such leakage

The app which is currently providing recharging options for telecom players including Vodafone, Aircel, Airtel, Idea, BSNL, Reliance, Tata Docomo, Telenor(Uninor), had recently received a strong demand in the market for the introduction of Jio recharge feature driven primarily due to the telecom player's recent expansion in the market share in India.

True Balance who raised Rs 100 crore in Series B round of funding from renowned VCs is focusing on enhancing the platform's features.