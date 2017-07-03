Unprecedented market disruption following the entry of new operator: Sunil Mittal

There is no doubt that, the telecom sector is in under pressure due to increasing pressure after the entry Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio and a debt of about Rs. 4.6 lakh crore, and now Bharti Airtel, Chairman Sunil Mittal has also blamed unprecedented market disruption following the entry of new operator.

Mittal said in its annual report of 2016- 17, "India witnessed unprecedented market disruption following the entry of an extremely well capitalized and aggressive new operator.Its prolonged free trial offers created massive pressure on industry revenues and margins."

He said, "Airtel on its part navigated this extraordinary challenge with a well thought out the strategic action plan and of course, sheer resilience.Amidst this massive industry shake-up, we managed to increase our revenue market share; to reach a lifetime high.

However many small operators lost their bearings under the intense onslaught and consequently prepared to exit the market.The shake-up also triggered an industry-wide consolidation process, which we believe could prove beneficial for the market in the long run."

He further added that our aggressive network transformation programme continued under 'Project Leap' during the year. With 180,000 mobile sites rolled out in the past 2 years, this is one of the largest network rollouts globally. Proactive rollouts during the year made Airtel the only operator in the country with 2G, 3G, and 4G services in all 22 circles and with the launch of Airtel Payments Bank we became the first among the licensees to go live in the country. Early days of the bank are encouraging and with our deep distribution network, I expect the Bank to be a pre-eminent driver of financial inclusion and mobile banking in the country in the coming years.

Airtel pointed out that, the year witnessed considerable strengthening of our spectrum footprint both through buying at the latest round of auction and inorganic

acquisitions. Besides completing the acquisition of spectrum from Videocon and Aircel in fourteen circles.

Mittal says that "We also entered into definitive agreements to acquire Telenor India and Tikona Digital Networks. With these acquisitions, Airtel became the only operator in the country to have a robust pan India 2G/3G/4G spectrum footprint.

Airtel rolled out 180,000 mobile sites in the past two years, making it one of the largest network rollouts globally. The telco doubled its transmission capacity and increased mobile backhaul capacity by eight times.

Meanwhile, Gopal Vittal, Bharti Airtel's chief executive and managing director for India and South Asia further added that FY 2016-17 has been an eventful year. The

entry of a new player in the industry triggered rapid consolidation. While the industry witnessed a de-growth in revenues.