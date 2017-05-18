Use Aadhar based e- KYC service as an alternative process for issuance of mobile connections: TRAI

Telecom Regulator Authority of India (TRAI) has suggested the use of Aadhar based e- KYC service as an alternative process for issuance of mobile connections.

"The authority recommends laying down an appropriate format (Customer Acquisition Form) for verification/reverification of all subscribers (including fixed line) availing internet and broadband services and adoption of Aadhaar-based eKYC service, similar to mobile connections, for their verification," a TRAI statement said.

The regulator said, "the authority has received a letter from internet service providers (ISP) Association of India wherein it has been requested to extend Aadhar based e-KYC authentication to ISPs and UL-ISPs for broadband and internet connections also, as is applicable for mobile connections."

"ISPAI has stated in their letter that use of such service for the authenticity of customers for broadband and internet connections will be fast and much authentic as well as save time and cost," the telecom regulator further added.

Trai said as the Aadhar based e- KYC authentication is not only fast and reliable but may also result in substantial savings for the industry, the Authority recommends laying down an appropriate format (CAF) for the verification/ re- verification of all subscribers (including fixed line) availing Internet and Broadband services and adoption of Aadhaar based e- KYC service, similar to mobile connections, for their verification.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court had agreed to hear a plea challenging the central government's notification to make Aadhaar mandatory in order to avail various government schemes, ANI reported.