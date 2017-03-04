Voadafone plans to launch two new plans

India's second largest telecom service provider, Vodafone planning to launch similar plans like Reliance Jio announced for JioPrime,accrording to a report by Telecom Talk.

The plan will called as 'Welcome Back Offers' and the company plans to introduce two new plans of Rs 346 and Rs 342 under this.

Commenting on the report, a Vodafone spokesperson said," "Vodafone customers are diverse as are their wants. To satisfy these diverse needs and wants, Vodafone offers various segmented propositions. This is one such segmented offering and the offer is valid to take-up only till 15 March."

The Rs 342 plan will be offering unlimited calling with 28GB of data per month with FUP (FUP is basically a cap on bandwidth, known as Fair Use Policy) of 1GB per day and at Rs 346 plan will be offering unlimited calling with 10GB of data for 28 days, also allowing voice calls up to 300 minutes per day.

Telecom Talk's sources said that Vodafone will be testing these products till March 15, 2017, and the customers who recharge with the plans before March 15 will get additional 28 days of same benefits at free of cost.

The schemes are only available for prepaid customers and every customer that recharges with these plans will be whitelisted and can recharge with the same plan for the next 11 months, the sources claim.