Vodafone, Airtel announces special offers on women's day

India's second largest telecom service provider Vodafone is offering free 2GB data to all its women Red Post-Paid subscribers in Delhi-NCR on International women's day.

This day-long offer comes with no restrictions on the 2GB data usage and the data benefit will be automatically credited to the user's account and notified through an SMS.

Speaking about the offer and women empowerment, Alok Verma Business Head, Delhi-NCR, Vodafone India avers "We as an organization firmly believe in giving equal opportunities to women in the work space, and this value system reflects in our work culture. Our data analytics have suggested that our women customers are as avid mobile internet users as our male customers."

SEE ALSO: TRAI plans to provide public Wi-Fi at just Rs. 20/GB

"This offer reiterates our efforts to enable women to do more and achieve more in life. I urge all our women Red Post-Paid customers to experience the digital life on our network," he said.

This is part of its #ConnectedSheCan campaign which aims at encouraging women to get digitally connected. This offer is a part of the many initiatives by Vodafone to provide women access to information and help them experience the benefits of going digital.

Meanwhile Bharti Airtel is also giving a small token of appreciation to its women distributors. All Women distributors at Airtel will receive a customized gift hamper from Airtel. The gift package will include personalized letter from the Circle CEO, a book - 30 women in power, their voices, their stories, authored by Naina Lal Kidwai, a personal care kit and a compilation of inspiring stories of these women distributors.

In fact, over 10 percent of Airtel's distributors are in large cities like Mumbai and far flung regions like the North East are women.

Ajai Puri, Director - Market Operations, Bharti Airtel said, "This is a small gesture from Airtel for all our Women distributors, who are making a very positive contribution to our business. As a company that is committed to gender diversity across its operations, we continuously encourage diversity across employees and our retail network as well."