Vodafone announces private recharge service in Maharashtra and Goa

India's second largest telecom service provider Vodafone has introduced its 'Private Recharge' service in Maharashtra and Goa.This service will enable users to recharge their prepaid number without sharing the mobile number with retailers.

Announcing the launch of this service in the circle, Ashish Chandra - Business Head, Maharashtra & Goa Circle said, "With the world going digital and smartphones becoming the primary data storage device, security of personal information has become a key concern for people."

He said, "Vodafone Private Recharge helps subscribers keep their phone numbers private and protected from malicious usage. Being one of the most preferred telecom service providers in Maharashtra & Goa, Vodafone is delighted to announce this revolutionary service to make our customers feel more secure and empowered."

To avail the Vodafone Private Recharge option, a customer needs to send a toll free SMS 'PRIVATE' to 12604. The customer will receive a 10 digit OTP which can then be shared at a multi brand retail outlet, Vodafone Store or a Vodafone Mini Store, instead of the customer's mobile number to recharge with the desired denomination.

The company has also recently announced its private recharge services in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat.

Competitors like Idea Cellular in the same line has also said that its private recharge feature will be rolled out in all telecom circles in March this year.

Idea's service, which was first launched in Kerala in August 2016, is now available across 14 circles in the country.

Idea has also tied up with Mahindra Comviva for the launch of its electronic recharge service for women in 14 telecom circles of India.

