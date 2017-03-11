Vodafone announces private recharge service in MP, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat

India's second largest telecom service provider, Vodafone has introduced its Private Recharge - a free of cost service for users in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat.

This service will enable users to recharge their prepaid number without sharing the mobile number with retailers.

The world is going Digital at a breakneck pace. With smartphones becoming the most important storehouse of information, ensuring the privacy of subscribers by keeping their phone numbers private and protected, has gained paramount importance. As one of the leading telecom services provider in the circle, Vodafone is happy to bring Vodafone Private Recharge, a free of cost service that will make our customers feel more secure and empowered while recharging, enabling them to stay connected through their mobile phone 24x7, without any concerns," Mohit Narula - Business Head- MP & Chhattisgarh, Vodafone India, said.

Similarly, announcing the launch of this service in the circle, Jayesh Gadia - Business Head, Gujarat Circle said, "With the world going digital and smartphones becoming the primary data storage device, security of personal information has become a key concern for people. Vodafone Private Recharge helps subscribers keep their phone numbers private and protected from malicious usage. Being one of the most preferred telecom service providers in Gujarat, Vodafone is delighted to announce this revolutionary service to make our customers feel more secure and empowered."

To avail the Vodafone Private Recharge option, the customers need to send a toll-free SMS 'Private' to 12604. It provides a 10-digit code to the customer that can be used for subsequent recharges till midnight of the same day. To recharge at any multi-brand outlet, the customer simply needs to share the 10-digit code instead of the mobile number with the retailer.

Idea Cellular has also said that its private recharge feature will be rolled out in all telecom circles in March this year. Idea's service was first launched in Kerala in August 2016 and is now available across 14 circles in the country.

Idea tied up with Mahindra Comviva for the launch of this electronic recharge service for women in 14 telecom circles of India