Vodafone and cab services join hands; upgrade to 4G SIM and get 4GB free data

Vodafone and Meru, Easy and Mega cabs have tied up in Delhi-NCR to assist commuters who want to upgrade to 4G SIM cards. Vodafone has refurbished almost 500 cabs to convert them into 4G SIM mobile dispensers so that they provide faster and superior 4G SIM cards.

In the dispensers of these cabs, there are both prepaid and postpaid 4G SIM kits along with instructions for commuters in the cab who wish to upgrade to 4G SIM. Interested customers can chose the SIM kit as per their requirement and follow the given instructions to upgrade from Vodafone 3G to Vodafone 4G for free of cost.

In addition to upgrading to 4G, the users will get 4GB of free 4G data for 10 days for prepaid customers and 4GB of data until the first bill cycle for postpaid customers.

During the upgradation process, if you face any issues, you can call 199 or get assistance from any Vodafone store.

Vodafone is also in plans to offer 4 assisted SIM replacement demos in the cabs. As a part of this activity, an executive will travel in these cabs on preset routes and help in solving the customer queries. Vodafone subscribers go to these cabs and can ask the driver for 4G SIMs.

Steps to upgrade to Vodafone 4G SIM easily

All that you need to do to upgrade to a 4G SIM is just get a 4K SIM kit, and proceed with the identification process and 4G enabled handset compatibility check.

You need to use your existing Vodafone number to an SMS reading, 'SIMEX ' to 55199 to activate the SIM card.

You will receive reply SMS from 55199 with partial SIM number entered.

Do send the last 6 digits of the new SIM card number to 55199 within 2 hours of receiving the SMS.

You will receive an SMS and your 4G SIM will be activated in a few minutes.

With these steps, you can enjoy uninterrupted 4G service on your smartphone without much hassle.