Vodafone expands 4G services in Mathura: offers 2GB data free with every 4G SIM upgrade

India's second largest telecommunication service provider Vodafone announced its Vodafone SuperNet 4G service in Mathura on Thursday.

The service has already been launched in Meerut, Agra, Bareilly, Dehradun and more than 50 other cultural, educational and tourism hubs. Vodafone SuperNet 4G will soon be made available across several other major towns across the circle by March 2017.

Speaking about the Vodafone SuperNetTM 4G launch in Mathura, Dilip Kumar Ganta, Business Head - UP West & Uttarakhand, Vodafone India, said, "UP West & Uttarakhand is a key market for Vodafone India and as one of the leading telecom service provider in the region, we have a lot to offer to our over 11.3 million customers."

SEE ALSO: 3GPP launches logo for ultra-fast 5G technology

He further added, "Beginning with Dehradun, Haridwar, Aligarh, we are now launching 4G services in Mathura, we will shortly expand the Vodafone SuperNetTM 4G service across the entire circle in a phased manner. We invite our data savvy customers in the city to make the most of the bonanza of special benefits being offered to enjoy the best mobile internet experience."

Vodafone customers in Mathura will get free SIM upgrade to 4G and 2GB data free with every 4G SIM upgrade, and superHour offers like unlimited 4G/3G data pack for 1 hour at just Rs 19 will also make its way to users.

Besides these offers, prepaid customers can also enjoy 4 times 4G data on purchase of 1GB pack and free three months access to Vodafone Play, which is the company's one stop destination for Live TV, Movies, Videos and Music.

Vodafone has already invested over Rs 1,300 crore till date including more than Rs 139 crore in the first of this year for expansion, modernization and to build a more technology and energy efficient network.

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals