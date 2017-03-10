Vodafone expands SuperNet 4G services in 440 Towns in Haryana

India's second largest telecom service provider Vodafone today expanded its 4G footprint to 440 towns of Haryana. Vodafone SuperNet is already present in key centers like Karnal, Sonipat, Rewari, Ambala, Hisar, Kurukshetra, Jind, Bhiwani, Yamunanagar, Sonipat, Panipat, Bahadurgarh, Loharu, Berla, Gignaw, Baliana and Sundrehti.

Commenting on this accomplishment, Mohit Narru, Business Head-Haryana, Vodafone India said, "We are happy to announce that our 4G services are now available across 440 towns in Haryana, which is a strong leadership market for Vodafone India. It gives me immense pleasure to share that our continuous endeavour to enhance customer experience has helped us to be No. 1 in revenue and customer Market share in Haryana."

"As the leading operator in Haryana we understand and support our customers changing behaviour and our vision is to provide them with the best digital experience by continuously expanding our 4G network," said Mohit Narru.

The company has rapidly expanded its 4G footprint in Haryana and continues to invest in delivering a superior network experience to customers. Vodafone SuperNet 4G service in Haryana is built on a strong fiber backhaul, enabling significant volumes of seamless data flow and superior connectivity on 4G and is supported by its superfast 3G services on a new and modern network.

The company has also invested Rs 114 crores in 2015-16 to expand, modernize and build a more technology and energy efficient network. It has a large retail footprint with 266 Vodafone branded stores spread across prominent localities in the state, making it convenient for customers to access Vodafone's products and services within their neighbourhood.