Vodafone India signs deal with Amazon Prime

India's second largest telecom service provider Vodafone has announced its partnership with Amazon Prime Video India to enable its customers to access their large selection of latest and exclusive Bollywood, Hollywood and regional movies, US TV shows, kids programming and global Amazon Originals.

Sandeep Kataria, Director - Commercial, Vodafone India, said, "The entertainment consumption patterns of customers are rapidly changing. They want more freedom and flexibility in the way they consume content.

This partnership with Amazon Prime Video does just that, further strengthening our content proposition and reiterating our commitment to offering the best to our customers along with unique privileges."

He said, "It makes available a wide range of latest, high-quality movies and TV shows to our millions of customers, giving them exclusive access to a diverse selection of entertainment and rich content with an unparalleled streaming experience on the data strong Vodafone SuperNetTM 4G network".

Vodafone is the first telecom player to partner with Amazon Prime Video India and its consumers can enjoy Amazon Prime with a special offer on Vodafone SuperNet 4G network starting March 22, the release said.

After subscribing to Amazon Prime via MyVodafone App or Vodafone Website for an annual introductory subscription price of only Rs.499, Vodafone customers will get Rs.250 cashback as their Amazon Pay Balance. Currently, the offer is available only for Vodafone customers using Android devices.

Nitesh Kripalani, Director and Country Head, Amazon Prime Video India said, "We are delighted to partner with Vodafone India to bring this unique offer first to Vodafone customers. At Amazon Prime Video, our focus is on offering latest and exclusive movies and TV shows to customers on a reliable service, with great playback quality and low data usage."

He added, "This offer further extends our promise of delivering convenient, on-demand access to our large content selection to our customers."

