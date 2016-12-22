Vodafone is Now Playing the “Secret Santa” Game With Its Customers

December, being the Christmas season, is considered a joyous month. While this festive phase brings happiness to many people, mainly considering the family gatherings, gifts, good food and holidays, for some it is also a testing time as the cold waves sweep the northern belt of India affecting thousands of underprivileged people.

As such, with the ushering in of the winter season, this year Vodafone India, which is one of India's leading telecom service provider, intends to extend and share the joys of Christmas.

Consequently, Vodafone is taking an initiative to allow residents of Delhi-NCR to be the Secret Santa for those in need. People willing to help can make their contribution in their own unique way. To facilitate this, Vodafone is planning to sensitize donor audience about the social cause, urging them to donate and distribute the collected gifts to the needy.

As a matter of fact, Vodafone is leveraging its presence through 52 Vodafone stores across Delhi NCR and is urging people to make a contribution in the form of winter clothes and blankets. Vodafone mentions that the proceeds from the activity will go to Goonj, a well known voluntary organization which works towards the welfare of the people in need.

Now, any person willing to help can walk into a Vodafone store and donate the gifts. The initiative is open for all from December 21 to December 25, 2016.

Announcing this initiative, Apoorva Mehrotra, Business Head, Delhi-NCR, Vodafone India said that the sentiment of sharing and generosity heightened around the festive season. Therefore, Vodafone has taken the initiative to ensure that charity and generosity reached the right people who are in need. This initiative by Vodafone will increase the joys of the festivity as people will know that they have contributed to bring a smile in someone's life.

He further added that Vodafone will make use of its retail footprint in the region to facilitate this initiative. The company is confident that this initiative will see an overwhelming support from the people of Delhi-NCR and together they will make this endeavor a success.

This move by Vodafone is truly unique. As there are lakhs of people in Delhi-NCR who live below poverty line and struggle to get the basic necessities such as clothes and food every day, Vodafone's initiative will help these people with some layer of clothes and blankets to fight the chilly winter.

