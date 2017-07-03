Vodafone joins hands with WhatsApp to promote local Indian languages

India's second largest telecom service provider Vodafone today has joined hands with Whatsapp to promote and educate millions of users to use the app in local Indian languages. Thus, Vodafone has now built customized pages in various Indian languages (Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil among others).

Sandeep Kataria, Chief Commercial Officer, Vodafone India, said, "We are delighted to partner with WhatsApp for enabling and educating our customers to be able to chat in the language of their preference and hence be more at ease while chatting with their loved ones."He also stated, "We see it as a big step towards empowering the next one billion internet users. It is also in keeping with our philosophy of connecting for good. We believe that local language support is a clear area of focus for us, and we see this campaign with WhatsApp as a step in the right direction."

Talking about the new change, the interface on the page is built with an animated step-by-step approach displaying the option of changing to different Indian languages while chatting. This makes setting up the local language for WhatsApp on Vodafone a simple matter of just a few clicks. Updating status, chatting or even sharing messages in the language of the customer's choice is possible.

Today, WhatsApp is available in more than 50 different languages around the world. The app currently has over 200 million monthly active users in India, who use 10 Indian languages. "Together withVodafone, we want to make communication more accessible and convenient in India," said Neeraj Arora, Vice President at WhatsApp.

He further said, "People can easily use WhatsApp in the Indian language of their choice to connect with friends and family anytime and anywhere. Language choice is an important feature for our users and we are happy to stand together with Vodafone on this education initiative that makes messaging on WhatsApp an even better experience."