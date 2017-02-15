Vodafone launches 4G services in Goa, Chennai: Offers 2GB data free for 4G SIM upgrade

With an aim to expand its range in the country, second largest telecom service provider, Vodafone has launched its SuperNet 4G services in Goa and Chennai.

The company also recently announced its services in Tamil Nadu, Haldwani, Jalandhar and Mathura.

While announcing the launch of Vodafone SuperNet 4G service in Goa, Ashish Chandra, Business Head - Maharashtra & Goa Circle, Vodafone India said, "as a steadfast partner to Digital India, we are delighted to launch Vodafone SuperNetTM 4G in Goa, which is one of the key markets for Vodafone India."

He further added, "4G has the potential to revolutionize the mobile experience through powerful innovation that impacts how we work and live.Beginning today, our customers in Goa can enjoy the world's largest 4G network experience. We invite our data savvy customers in Goa to make the most of the bonanza of special benefits being offered to enjoy the best mobile internet experience."

Vodafone's customers in both the states will get 2GB data free with every 4G SIM upgrade. Three-months access to Vodafone Play, Live TV, Movies, Videos & MusicBesides and 4G Mi-Fi that supports Wi-Fi connectivity for up to 15 devices.

The company's says that SuperNetTM 4G coverage will be available in 2400 towns across 17 circles in the country by March 2017 and these 17 circles where Vodafone will offer 4G services contribute over 90 per cent of Vodafone India's data revenues.

Vodafone has also has invested Rs 7000+ crore in Tamil Nadu circle (including Puducherry) till date including Rs 350 crore in first half of financial year 17 to expand, modernize and build a more technology and energy efficient network.

Meanwhile, the company is in talks with Aditya Birla group's Idea Celluar for a possible merger, which would create the country's biggest telecom company, moving past the Bharti Airtel.

