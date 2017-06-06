Vodafone launches device security solution

India's second largest telecom operator, Vodafone has come up with VODAFONE RED SHIELD, a complete device security solution a complimentary insurance for smartphones that assures a protection cover of up to Rs. 50,000 on brand new handsets and those up to six months old.

It offers protection from theft, damage and has anti-virus solutions installed. It is for subscribers who are part of the Vodafone Red Plan.

VODAFONE RED SHIELD, Alok Verma, Business Head, Delhi-NCR, Vodafone India, said "Smartphones have become a way of life in our country and it's no longer just a calling device but has gone on to become the lifeline for people. To ensure the hard-earned money spent by our customers on acquiring expensive handsets remains insured, we are delighted to launch VODAFONE RED SHIELD, a first of its kind mobile security offering that builds in a unique combination of features like Theft Protection, Accidental Physical & Liquid damage, Virus protection and many more security features."

SEE ALSO: TRAI launches 3 apps to provide quality of services

He said that "Our own customer research has revealed that most mobile phone buyers tend to either be unaware about handset insurance or don't seem to have it as a priority/top of mind factor while purchasing a new smart phone. To bring larger numbers of our customers within the protective cover of VODAFONE RED SHIELD, we have extended the facility to handsets up to 6 months old, at a very nominal price. I am happy to say VODAFONE RED SHIELD is also the only service that covers handset theft."

The annual subscription of Rs 720 will be debited to the customer's monthly bill through 12 equal installments (Rs. 60 x 12).

VODAFONE RED SHIELD comes with a validity of one year. It is also important to note that RED SHIELD is applicable to only VODAFONE RED customers and if they under any circumstances move out of the RED plan, they will automatically forfeit the RED SHIELD's benefits and insurance.