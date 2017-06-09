Vodafone launches Rs 786 plan for postpaid users

India's second largest telecom operator Vodafone has launched its new plan called Ramzan 786 for its post paid users.

According to the company, the Ramzan exclusive plan offers unlimited voice calling, unlimited national roaming, and 25 GB data for Rs 786.

The company further said it will also offer 50 percent discount on all the premium number series with 786 as part of the mobile number. This offer is applicable for both pre-paid and post-paid customers in the circle.

However, this plan is only for users in Assam and North East.

Nidhi Lauria, Business Head, Assam & North East, Vodafone India said, "Extending her Ramzan greetings to the residents of the region."

Luria said, "We at Vodafone wish our customer an enjoyable and fulfilling month of Ramzan. Keeping the Ramzan spirit in mind, we have introduced this new offer to enable our customers to stay connected with their loved ones and share their emotional and spiritual experiences."

The company has also launched plans for Bengal the Fast Recharge Card 91 (FRC) plan is offering talk time up to Rs 120, free unlimited Sehri calling from 2 AM to 4 AM on the same network along with 92 MB of 4G/ 3G data for 30 days. The company is also providing ISD packs on discounted rates to countries like Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Yaman, Qatar, and UAE.

To recall the company has recently announced special offers on the festive occasion of Ramzan. With its belief in Unlimited Sharing, Unlimited Caring, Vodafone is offering unlimited local and STD calling with free data bundled. These Special Ramzan Packs are available, for customers across UP West & Uttarakhand.