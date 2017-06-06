Vodafone launches special offers for Ramzan

India's second largest telecom operator Vodafone has announced special offers on the festive occasion of Ramzan. With its belief in Unlimited Sharing, Unlimited Caring, Vodafone is offering unlimited local and STD calling with free data bundled.

These Special Ramzan Packs are available, for customers across UP West & Uttarakhand.

With Ramzan Special Pack, 2G customers can enjoy the unlimited data offer for Rs.5/- by dialing *444*5# & 3G customers can enjoy the unlimited data offer for Rs.19/- by dialing *444*19#. Apart from truly unlimited data, 2G customers can also buy the unlimited pack for making unlimited local & STD calls plus unlimited data pack just for Rs. 253.

Customers can also avail unlimited local & STD calls plus 1GB data per day for just Rs. 345. Further, Customers can get long validity of local & STD calls just at 30paise/ minute for 90 days.

Dilip Kumar Ganta, Business Head, UP West & Uttarakhand, Vodafone India said, "The holy month of Ramzan is a wonderful occasion for us at Vodafone to come up with an innovative offering that provides the finest value package, relevant to our customer's needs."

He said, "With new data and calling packs, we aim to provide a service which can help customers seamlessly connect with their families and friends and enjoy the internet at an affordable cost and share their emotional and spiritual experiences."

The benefits can be enjoyed at any hour of a day when connected to the Vodafone network.