Vodafone launches Super 4G plan that offers 4 times more data

Vodafone, one of India's largest telecommunications services providers, has announced a bonanza of four times more data for its Vodafone SuperNetTM 4G customers. This comes at a time when Vodafone is celebrating its milestone of reaching 200 million customers.

However, as per the announcement, customers buying a 1GB and 10 GB 4G data packs can now enjoy 4GB and 22 GB data, for Rs. 250/- and Rs.999/-, respectively. These packs will be available across all circles where Vodafone 4G services are accessible.

Commentating on the launch, Sandeep Kataria, Chief Commercial Officer, Vodafone India said, "Our customers are consuming more of content and video online. With these super rich data packs, our rapidly growing base of 4G customers across 17 circles can enjoy much more of mobile internet while remaining confidently connected on Vodafone SuperNetTM 4G.

It will also encourage first time and limited users of mobile internet to explore more by providing greater value. They can access four times more of their favorite content online for the same cost in a truly worry free manner."

Vodafone has mentioned that the 4X higher quantum of data can be used by customers as per their discretion including enjoying a variety of videos and movies on VODAFONE PLAY which offers 150+ Live TV channels, over 14,000 movies, TV show titles and a wide range of music.

Customers can enjoy the benefits can at any hour of the day or night, when connected to the Vodafone network.

Besides, Vodafone has invested significantly in building Vodafone SuperNetTM, a modern and scalable network incorporating the latest advances in technology for better customer experience. It offers HD Voice quality across its entire network and super mobile broadband experience across the country.

These 4X data packs can be purchased via digital channels as well as all retail touch points.

