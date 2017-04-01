Vodafone launches SuperFan for IPL partnership

Telecom operator Vodafone has launched 'Vodafone SuperFan', a platform which will offer Vodafone customers a chance to get the match-winning ball signed by the winning captain on live television.

Siddharth Banerjee, EVP - Marketing, Vodafone India said, "Vodafone and IPL together have offered unique and engaging experiences to cricket followers and sports enthusiasts over the last decade. We at Vodafone are proud and privileged to have been part of this 10-year journey that has changed sports and cricket in India. If you have loved the iconic Vodafone campaigns over previous editions of IPL,"

He said, "this year is going to be bigger, better and even more action packed. Vodafone Super Fan Ki Super Wish and the chance to cheer from the Front Row will offer exclusive experiences to the Super Fan for the first time. Vodafone customers and cricket lovers can also look forward to enjoying this IPL season with the Zumi Super Cheers celebrating special cricket moments".

To participate Vodafone customers can simply SMS SUPERFAN to 199 or apply through My Vodafone App.

Vodafone brings another SuperCheer with the return of the ZooZoos. With a few digital spots, Vodafone will showcase the spirit of IPL with the little characters displaying their signature steps.

Other offers from the telco include a dinner with their favorite cricketer, joining IPL stars at net practice, participating in Extra Innings show on Sony and taking a selfie with the Vivo IPL trophy.