Vodafone launches SuperNet 4G services in Haldwani

In order to further its reach in the country, Vodafone, on Tuesday announced the launch of SuperNet 4G service in Haldwani.

The services has been launched in Meerut, Agra, Bareilly, Dehradun and more than 60 other cultural, educational and tourism hubs and the company is planning to launch its services in other major towns across the circle by March 2017.

Vodafone India, Business Head - UP West and Uttarakhand, Dilip Kumar Ganta, said, "UP West and Uttarakhand is a key market for Vodafone India and as one of the leading telecom service provider in the region, we have a lot to offer to our over 11.3 million customers."

"Beginning with Dehradun, Haridwar, Aligarh, we are now launching 4G services in Haldwani, we will shortly expand the Vodafone SuperNetTM 4G service across the entire circle in a phased manner. We invite our data savvy customers in the city to make the most of the bonanza of special benefits being offered to enjoy the best mobile internet experience," he added.

Vodafone's customers in Haldwani have a bonanza of special benefits to enjoy the SuperNet 4G experience seamlessly. These include 2GB data free with every 4G SIM upgrade. Three-months access to Vodafone Play, Live TV, Movies, Videos & MusicBesides and 4G Mi-Fi that supports Wi-Fi connectivity for up to 15 devices.

With launches planned shortly in Goa, and Chennai, Vodafone SuperNet 4G coverage will be available in 2,400 towns across the country by March 2017. These 17 circles where Vodafone will offer 4G service, contribute over 90 per cent of Vodafone India's data revenue.

Meanwhile the company is in talks with Aditya Birla group's Idea Celluar for a possible merger, which would create the country's biggest telecom company, ahead of Bharti Airtel.

