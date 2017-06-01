Vodafone launches 'Vodafone Sakhi Recharge’ service in Haryana

India's second largest telecom service provider Vodafone has launched its 'Vodafone Sakhi Recharge' a secure mobile recharge facility in Haryana.

The service will help customers to maintain their privacy and ensure safety during all their recharge interactions. Customers can get their prepaid recharge done without sharing their number with the retailer.

"This serves as a very powerful tool especially for women and girls across the state. They can now easily get their recharges done without sharing their number with anyone," said Vodafone.

Announcing the launch of this service in the circle, Mohit Narru - Business Head, Haryana, Vodafone India, said "As a part of our constant endeavor to work towards the customer needs, we believe that their safety and privacy is very important during all their interactions with us. "

SEE ALSO: Airtel files complaint against Jio with DOT, alleges for violating security in J&K

"'Vodafone Sakhi Recharge' helps subscribers, especially women keep their phone numbers private and secure. Being the most preferred telecom service provider in Haryana, Vodafone is delighted to announce this revolutionary service to make our customers feel more secure and empowered," he said.

With Vodafone Sakhi Recharge option the customer has to send an SMS 'PRIVATE' to a toll-free number and in return, he gets a 10 digit OTP (one-time password). The customer needs to share this OTP which can then be shared at any retailer or Vodafone Store/Mini Store to recharge with the desired denomination. Receipt of a successful recharge message on the customer's mobile number will complete the recharge process.