Vodafone likely to merge with either Reliance Jio or Idea Cellular

Predictions are such that the telecom sector will undergo a major transformation in 2017. It's just a few days ago we had reported that Vodafone has introduced several attractive tariff plans with the aim to offer more services at a much lesser cost mainly to combat Reliance Jio. Well, what if we now say that Vodafone will no longer fight with Reliance Jio as it might merge with the Mukesh Ambani-headed company?

Yes, TelecomTalk reported that Vodafone is apparently looking out for a possibility to tie-up with either Idea Cellular or Reliance Jio. Well, if these telecom giants are really planning to merge, there is no doubt that the partnership can create a stir in the telecom market in the coming days.

Contrasting the statement, another report mentioned that it's unlikely for Reliance Jio to merge with the leading telecom operator - Vodafone, however, Idea might opt for the merge. Yes, the Birla group company can partner with Vodafone India. It should be noted that there seems to be no confirmation on the merge as of yet.

This makes it quite evident that the Indian telecom sector will witness some major action in the days ahead. It is not the first time that two telecom operators are planning to merge to form a better tomorrow. We had earlier reported on RComm's decision to merge with Aircel and MTS, Airtel's plans to merge with Indian-based Telenor, and now Vodafone-Reliance Jio/Idea Cellular partnership.

