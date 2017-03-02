Vodafone, Nokia, Huawei, and others team up to promote unified 5G ecosystem

In a bid to promote undertake trials for unified 5G standars, telecom companies worldwide has today extended their cooperation.

"AT&T, China Mobile, NTT DOCOMO, Vodafone, Ericsson, Huawei, Intel, Keysight, MediaTek, Nokia, Qualcomm, Rohde & Schwarz, ZTE, Datang will promote unified, global 5G standards achieved through 5G testing, trials and cooperation between telecom operators," statement said.

Liu Aili, EVP of China Mobile said "To achieve the large-scale commercialization of 5G in 2020, China Mobile will strengthen cooperation with global industry partners to facilitate a unified and high-quality 3GPP 5G specification, accelerate the maturity of 5G industry through testing and trials, and explore new services, applications and business models with vertical industry partners for a unified 5G ecosystem through China Mobile 5G Innovation Center."

At the Global 5G Test Summit, hosted by four leading telecom operators and supported by ITU, GSMA, 3GPP, NGMN and GTI, all participants declared their commitment to the promotion of unified global 5G standards, a unified E2E ecosystem and a thriving 5G market

Media statement on the same said that to achieve this goal, all participants committed to facilitating and ensuring a unified, high-quality and competitive 3GPP 5G specification by June 2018 for release 15 and December 2019 for release 16, building a unified 5G E2E ecosystem for seamless global roaming, and enlarging the global market scale for low cost.

"Through advanced testing and trials, we're addressing key standards issues early in order to accelerate standards and provide the fastest path to large-scale, global 5G deployment," said Tom Keathley, senior vice president- wireless network architecture and design, AT&T. "We're collaborating closely with leaders across our industry on 5G. Pre-standard, fragmented 5G specifications can distract from the end-goal and cause future roadblocks. It's critical that we're all unified and aligned on this technology."

"The alignment of the industry behind a common global standard is important for the evolution of 5G and the cost efficient roll-out of the technology globally. We look forward to working across the industry to establish a thriving 5G ecosystem," said Matt Beal, Director of Technology, Architecture and Strategy at Vodafone.

Standards are the foundation of new technologies, and it is Nokia's firm belief that the implementation of robust standards will be pivotal to the long-term success of 5G, and all the new business opportunities that it will create," Hossein Moiin, Chief Technology Officer of the Mobile Networks business group at Nokia said.

Qualcomm's senior vice president, Durga Malladi said, "It is important that, as an industry, we work together towards a global 5G standard to ensure timely interoperability trials and commercial deployments.

