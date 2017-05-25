Vodafone offering two new plans starting from Rs. 19

India's second largest telecom service provider Vodafone today introduced its new plans i.e Vodafone SuperDay and Vodafone SuperWeek in which the company is offering unlimited local and STD calling with free data bundled in.

With Vodafone SuperDay plan, customers can make unlimited local and STD calls within the Vodafone network along with 100MB data at just Rs. 19 per day. But there is catch as this offer is only available for 4G handsets only and with Vodafone SuperWeek in which the company is offering unlimited local and STD calls on Vodafone network with 250 MB data (on 4G handsets only) at a price of Rs. 49 but customers with the non-4G handset will get 50MB data for the same validity period.

Inviting customers to enjoy the Vodafone SuperNetTM experience, Sandeep Kataria, Director - Commercial, Vodafone India said, "At Vodafone, it is our constant endeavor to provide the best network, service experience and value to our customers. We are delighted to launch SuperDay and SuperWeek under our 'Super' umbrella with the key objective of offering pocket-friendly and affordable integrated plans that will appeal to the prepaid customers."

He said, "these plans will further enable our customers to remain confidently connected and enjoy a worry free Vodafone SuperNetTM4G experience on our best network ever. Moreover, these integrated plans come with unrestricted repeat purchase options ensuring more value to the customer."

The SuperDay and SuperWeek packs are available at all retail outlets, website, and the MyVodafone app.