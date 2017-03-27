Vodafone offers 24 GB data to postpaid users

India's second largest telecom service provider, Vodafone is offering 24 GB data to its postpaid users, India today reported.

"The users will get 8GB data as monthly installments for three months," report said.

In order to avail this offer the users just need to login into My Vodafone App using OTP. Go to Special offer> 24GB free offer for you> Activate.

The report says that the information comes from a tweet shared by Rajesh Pandey on Twitter. However, there is no official announcement by the company, it added.

Recently, country largest telecom service provider Bharti Airtel, has also announced a new 'Free Internet' offer in which the company is offering 30GB of free data for three months (10GB per month) its postpaid customers users. Users just need to click on the 'Claim Now' tab before March 31 to get the 30GB free data.

Interestingly, the company had earlier doubled monthly data for its 'my Infinity' plan users.

All incumbents' telcos are offering new tariff plans thanks to Reliance Jio. Rivals such as Airtel, Vodafone and Idea have considerably brought down their data tariffs to ward off competition.

To recall Jio Prime membership plan is an extension of the 'Happy New Year' offer in which users will have to pay subscription fee at Rs. 99 and Rs.303 per month to continue its 4G services.

Similary, like Happy New Year offer, the Prime users will get 1 GB data per day i.e 30 GB in a year. According to the company, Jio users consumed over 100 crore GB data, more than 3.3 crore GB/day, making India the number one country in mobile data usage.