Vodafone offers 2G data at Rs. 5 per hour

Vodafone, India's second largest telecom service provider has announced its new offer for Ramzan Rs 342 and Rs 442 for its prepaid customers in Karnataka.

The new offer is providing unlimited 2G data at Rs. 5 per hour and unlimited 3G/4G data at Rs. 19 per hour. Another interesting feature is that customers can download the Vodafone Play App, which allows them to watch Makkah and Madinah live.

As part of the exclusive plan, Vodafone will offer unlimited voice calling, unlimited national roaming and 1GB data per day at just Rs. 342 & 442. Vodafone Ramzan 342 pack is valid for 28 days from its purchase and Vodafone Ramzan 442 comes with a 70 days validity. Additionally, customers wanting to enjoy the best in value local and STD calling have the option to purchase Vodafone Ramzan 12 pack that facilitates calls at Rs. 30 p/m, with a 90-day validity.

Conveying his Ramzan greetings to Karnataka, Amit Kapur, Business Head, Karnataka, Vodafone India said, "The holy month of Ramzan is a month of giving and doing good deeds that benefit all. As a symbol of our endeavour to bring happy times to the lives of our customers, Vodafone has introduced a choice of plans that give them the best of talk time and data, at very attractive price."

Kapur says that "starting from unlimited 2G data at Rs. 5 per hour to Vodafone Ramzan 442 that allows unlimited Local and STD calls, plus 1GB data per day, our plans have been designed to enhance the festive spirit and promote bonding with family and friends during this holy month."

Vodafone has recently launched similar plans in the UP West and Uttrakhand circle.