Vodafone offers 45GB 4G data for free with Amazon exclusive smartphones

Vodafone, India's second largest telecom service provider has tied up with e-commerce player Amazon India to offer free data on select 4G smartphones from May 11 to June 30.

The company is offering free 9GB data for 5 Months that means 45GB. This offer is valid for both prepaid and postpaid subscribers and the offer gets activated when customers buy minimum 1GB data pack or recharge on their new smartphones.

Vodafone says that "Vodafone's 9GB offer on the purchase of the 4G smartphone from Amazon is customized keeping in view the latest internet penetration and usage trends. The sale being subscribed from across the country has always been a hit amongst customers intending to buy new or upgrade their existing Smartphones. This exclusive offer which was introduced on 11th May with the "GREAT INDIAN SALE'' can be availed by customers till 30th June 2017."

Idea Cellular has also partnered with the e-commerce portal Flipkart.

Idea prepaid customers upgrading to 4G smartphones can get specially recharges of Rs. 356 and Rs. 191 offering huge data benefits," the company said.

The customers who recharge with Rs. 356 will get 30GB 4G data with no daily data limit, and unlimited local and national voice calling. Adding that on Rs. 191 recharge, Idea customers will get 10GB of data with no daily limit on their new smartphones.

These deals are available exclusively on Flipkart on a range of 4G smartphone models like Lenovo, Micromax, Motorola, and Panasonic, priced in the range of Rs. 4,000 to Rs. 25,000.