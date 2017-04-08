Vodafone offers 4G network in over 40 countries

Telecom operator Vodafone India has announced that its 4G customers will now be able to roam seamlessly free on high-speed 4G networks while traveling overseas in over 40 countries.

The company said, "With the combined strength of its own network and that of its network partners across the globe, Vodafone now has the world's largest 4G footprint on international roaming."

The operator said that its (Vodafone)international roaming packs allow free incoming calls as well as data browsing at home prices.

Sandeep Kataria, Director -Commercial, Vodafone India said, "Vodafone's global expertise and experience of launching 4G across the world gives us a better understanding of this technology and the needs of the 4G customer. "

He said, "Leveraging our global footprints and partnerships, we have now expanded 4G services for our customers on international roaming across 40+ countries. We have also introduced the i-RoamFree proposition, thereby offering a combination of high-speed experience, worry-free pricing, and content."

"So now, whether one is backpacking across Europe, visiting family in the US, shopping in Dubai or attending conferences in Singapore - always stay connected on the go with high-speed 4G on Vodafone International Roaming," Kataria added.

Vodafone had recently introduced the i-RoamFREE proposition offering free incoming calls, Re. 1 for all international and local outgoing calls and data at Re. 1/MB in over 45 countries on a daily basis.

Leveraging its global network and partnerships, the company said that it is the first tele-com service provider to offer high-speed data on-the-go to Indian customers covering business and holiday destinations viz., USA, UAE, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Spain, Greece, Switzerland, Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, Czech Republic, Portugal, Romania, Albania, Hungary, Luxembourg, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Japan, Korea, Russia, Taiwan, Mauritius and Morocco. Furthermore, this comes at no additional cost to customers from the existing 3G roaming services.