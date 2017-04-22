Vodafone offers 4GB data to 4G SIM users in Haryana

If anyone in Haryana wants to update a Vodafone SuperNet 4G SIM card then there is a good news, we says this as the company is offering 4GB free data to its customers.

The users with 4G enabled smartphones can walk into any Vodafone Mini Stores and multi-brand outlets located across the circle. The customers can also call 199 to get the SIM delivered at their doorstep.

Mohit Narru, Business Head - Haryana, Vodafone India said, "Vodafone is proud to be the preferred telecom services provider to over 5.9 million customers in the circle. We are offering 4GB data free for our customers to experience the benefits of our Data Strong Network and enjoy unparalleled mobile internet services."

For the prepaid users, the free data will be valid for 10 days while postpaid users can avail the benefit till their next billing date.

Currently the company is offering 4G services in 17 circles in India- Kerala, Kolkata, Karnataka, Delhi, Mumbai, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh (East), West Bengal, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Assam & North East, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra & Goa, Uttar Pradesh (West).

For getting Vodafone SuperNet 4G SIM card by following these steps:

1 Users can walk into any nearby Vodafone Store, Vodafone Mini Store or multi-brand outlet and get your 4G SIM and to activate the 4G SIM card, use your existing Vodafone number to SMS 'SIMEX ' to 55199 (this number will be available on the new SIM card/jacket given to you).

2 Customers will receive a response SMS from 55199 with partial SIM number entered now send the last 6 digits of the new SIM number to 55199 and within 2 hours of receiving the SMS mentioned in the above step.

3 The user will get a success SMS, the post which your 4G SIM will be activated within 20 minutes.