Vodafone offers 4GB data on 4G upgrade

India's second largest telecom service provider Vodafone is now offering 4GB of free data for the users upgrading to 4G data in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

"Vodafone India welcomes the residents of UP West and Uttarakhand to Vodafone's Data Strong Network by upgrading to a Vodafone SuperNet 4G SIM and win 4GB of data free on 4G enabled smartphones," the company said in a statement.

The company said that "post the upgrade to a SuperNet 4G SIM, Vodafone prepaid customers can enjoy the one-time offer of free 4GB data for a period of 10 days, while postpaid customers can avail the benefit till their next billing date."

Vodafone SuperNet 4G, Dilip Kumar Ganta, Business Head - UP West & Uttarakhand, Vodafone India said, "Vodafone is proud to be the preferred telecom services provider to over 12.39 million customers in the circle. We are offering 4GB data free for our customers to experience the benefits of our Data Strong Network and enjoy unparalleled mobile internet services."

Vodafone SuperNet 4G services are available across 17 circles in India- Kerala, Kolkata, Karnataka, Delhi, Mumbai, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh (East), West Bengal, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Assam & North East, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra & Goa, Uttar Pradesh (West).

Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani- led Reliance Jio has also announced its new plan called Dhan Dhana Dhan offer under which it will offer three months of unlimited data and free calls for a one-time recharge of Rs 309 to it's customers.

Another plan, priced at Rs 509, offers Unlimited SMS, calling and data (2GB per day at 4G speed) for 3 months on the first recharge.