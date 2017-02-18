Vodafone offers free 1.7GB to its users

If you are a Vodafone customer who's using My Vodafone app, there is a good news for you. The company is now offering free data this month through a #Huntthehearts contest.

The app users can get this offer by navigating through MY Vodafone app and discovering hidden hearts on different app screens, which will unlock free data up to 1.7GB within the offer period.

Vodafone via a statement said, "With Data becoming the new Oil, Vodafone decided to give it for free this month through #Huntthehearts contest on My Vodafone App."

The offer can be availed by all the users who are using My Vodafone App on Android devices. It is applicable to all prepaid and postpaid users except Red postpaid customers.

Recently, the company has also introduced voucher pack 'Vodafone Sakhi' in which women can make private recharge through an OTP code without mobile number sharing.

Vodafone Sakhi is currently available in select areas of Dehradun, Saharanpur & Firozabad in UP West and Uttarakhand starting at Rs. 52 only.

Meanwhile the company is in talks with Idea for a proposed merger to counter Reliance Jio.