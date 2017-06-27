Vodafone offers free Netflix subscription for a year

India's second largest telecom service provider Vodafone has now announced its new scheme for its postpaid users where it is offering the one-year free subscription to Netflix for its RED postpaid users.

Vodafone mentions on its Website,"What's more, RED 1299 plans & above also gifts you Netflix for up to 1 year, So SMS 'Netflix' to 199??."

The Vodafone RED postpaid plans start from Rs 499 and go up to Rs 2,999.

Besides this, the company has recently partnered with OnePlus for their much-awaited flagship smartphone OnePlus 5.

All OnePlus 5 users can avail the offer of 45GB 3G/4G additional Data for 5 months (9GB per month) and 3 months free subscription of Vodafone Play on recharge of 1GB and above in prepaid and 1GB or above rental plan in case of Postpaid.

Vodafone says that "Red customer will be eligible to get additional Data Benefit of 30GB (10GB per month for 3 months) through my Vodafone APP."

Vodafone Play has a large library of videos, movies, and music on Vodafone Play, single window to the world of entertainment, with 150+ Live TV channels, over 14,000 movies, TV show titles and a wide range of all genres of music. Currently, Vodafone Play is neck-on-neck with the Reliance JioTV and JioCinema apps.