Vodafone offers Rs. 50,000 insurance for new and six-month-old handsets

With an aim to attract more customers, India's second largest telecom service provider Vodafone today announced the new program called 'Vodafone RED Shield, which is a complete device security solution with complimentary insurance for smartphones assuring a protection cover of up to Rs. 50,000 on new and six-month-old handsets.

The company says that currently available exclusively for Vodafone RED Post Paid customers, VODAFONE RED SHIELD is the only device protection offering in the industry that offers theft cover, beyond basic handset damage cover and extends complimentary insurance cover to handsets that have been purchased up to six months earlier.

The new program is available on Google Play Store and iOS.

Vodafone's Red Shield offer is being to customers through an association with Shotformats Digital Productions Pvt Ltd and the insurance cover is being provided through New India Assurance Co Ltd," the company added.

Announcing the launch of VODAFONE RED SHIELD, Arvinder Singh Sachdev, Business Head- Kolkata & Rest of Bengal, Vodafone India, said "Smartphones have become a way of life in our country and it's no longer just a calling device but has gone on to become the lifeline for people. To ensure the hard-earned money spent by our customers on acquiring expensive handsets remains insured, we are delighted to launch VODAFONE RED SHIELD, a first of its kind mobile security offering that builds in a unique combination of features like Theft Protection, Accidental Physical & Liquid damage, Virus protection and many more security features."

He said, "Our own customer research has revealed that most mobile phone buyers tend to either be unaware about handset insurance or don't seem to have it as a priority/top of mind factor while purchasing a new smartphone. To bring larger numbers of our customers within the protective cover of VODAFONE RED SHIELD, we have extended the facility to handsets up to 6 months old, at a very nominal price. I am happy to say VODAFONE RED SHIELD is also the only service that covers handset theft."

Vodafone also claims that it will bear the actual premium amount of the service, but the subscription amount will be maintained at a pocket-friendly price point. The annual subscription of Rs. 720 will be debited to the customer's monthly bill through 12 equal installments (Rs. 60 x 12), with a validity of one year.

To avail this service, Vodafone customers can download Vodafone RED Shield App and then SMS DSS to 199 from their handset. The app will diagnose the mobile handset and approve if it matches the criteria.