Vodafone offers unlimited calls to 3 countries

India's second largest telecom operator Vodafone has announced and unlimited international roaming offer for travelers to the US, the UAE, and Singapore.

The pack is available at different price points with options of Rs. 5,000 for 30-days, Rs. 3,500 for 10-days and Rs. 2,500 for 7-days, the company said in a statement.

The company has also launched a plan for frequent business travelers wherein one can activate the pack once and automatically get the benefits whenever they travel to any of the 47 countries at Rs. 500 for every 24-hour window of usage.

Launching the UNLIMITED international roaming proposition, Sandeep Kataria, Director - Commercial, Vodafone India, said, "This is the first time ever UNLIMITED international roaming proposition and we are very excited to introduce it for our top 3 travel destinations - USA, Singapore, and UAE. We are making calls and data, both incoming and outgoing while traveling in these countries completely free."

He said, "This completely eliminates the need and hassle of changing SIM cards when traveling abroad and customers can now freely use their local number seamlessly without worrying about any bill shocks or expensive charges. They can remain confidently connected on their existing Vodafone number when they travel and be assured the best of voice and data services."

Vodafone i-RoamFREE is an international roaming pack which offers home-like tariffs while roaming in 47 countries of the globe. While roaming in USA, UAE, and Singapore, all calls and data are now free and unlimited, Benefits on international roaming in other countries include all incoming calls free, and data plus outgoing calls being nominally charged Re. 1/MB and Re. 1/minute respectively.