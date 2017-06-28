Vodafone partners with HMD Global; Rolls out exciting data offers for new Nokia smartphones

Vodafone India has just announced its partnership with HMD Global for their newly launched Nokia Android smartphones. While this is basically a strategic partnership where Vodafone will be providing several enticing offers on the recently launched range of smartphones - Nokia 6, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3.

While Vodafone is now seeking to help users experience its Data strong network with its exciting offers all Nokia smartphone users will be able to avail the offer of additional 4G or 3G Data. Thus customers buying Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 smartphones will enjoy 5GB data (4GB additional data) on a purchase of 1GB Data for 3 months (or 3 recharges, whichever comes first) for just Rs. 142.

Additionally, all customers buying Nokia 6 smartphones (which will be available starting July 2nd week exclusively on Amazon) will enjoy 10 GB data (9GB additional data) on the purchase of 1GB Data for 3 months, at just Rs. 251.

Vodafone is also giving some offers to its post-paid customers. As such, they can avail a total of 5GB/10GB of 4G or 3G data per month for 3 consecutive billing cycles if they have a minimum of 1GB pack activated on their monthly rental plan.

Announcing this initiative, Sandeep Kataria, Chief Commercial Officer, Vodafone India said, "We are delighted to partner with HMD Global to roll out this exciting offer that enables our customers to get the most out of their new Nokia smartphones. Customers can use the higher quantum of data on Vodafone SuperNet, our Data Strong Network to access the internet, make video calls, upload albums and even download heavy files wherever they are."

He further added, "They can enjoy a large library of videos, movies, and music on Vodafone Play, single window to the world of entertainment, with 150+ Live TV channels, over 14,000 movies, TV show titles and a wide range of all genres of music. These offers will further enable our customers to remain confidently connected and enjoy a worry free Vodafone SuperNetTM4G experience on our best network ever."

Likewise, commenting on the partnership, Ajey Mehta, Vice President India, HMD Global, said, "We are delighted to be partnering with one of India's leading telecom operators. This partnership showcases our commitment to provide the best possible experience to our Nokia smartphone consumers who are Vodafone subscribers. Our commitment to providing our customers a rich, engaging and immersive experience extends across our smartphone range and will come to life when combined with Vodafone's seamless data connectivity across the country."

The offer is valid across all circles, wherein customers in Vodafone's ICR circles (APand Telangana, MP and CG, Bihar and Jharkhand, HP, and J&K) will get the data at 2G speeds.