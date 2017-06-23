Vodafone partners with OnePlus 5, offers 45 GB 3G/4G data for 5 months

India's second largest telecom service provider Vodafone has partnered with OnePlus for their much-awaited flagship smartphone OnePlus 5.

To further enhance the customer delight, Vodafone Stores in Bengaluru and Delhi will display the newly launched Oneplus 5 where customers can walk in to live the OnePlus 5 experience.

All OnePlus 5 users can avail the offer of 45GB 3G/4G additional Data for 5 months (9GB per month) and 3 months free subscription of Vodafone Play on recharge of 1GB and above in prepaid and 1GB or above rental plan in case of Postpaid.

Vodafone says that "Red customer will be eligible to get additional Data Benefit of 30GB (10GB per month for 3 months) through my Vodafone APP."

Sandeep Kataria, Chief Commercial Officer, Vodafone India said, "We are excited to partner with OnePlus and Amazon to roll out this exclusive Data offer for our customers to allow them to get the most out of OnePlus 5 smartphones. The much awaited OnePlus 5 can be experienced exclusively at select Vodafone Stores in Delhi and Bengaluru. Customers can now enjoy One Plus 5 smartphones on Vodafone's Data strong network with bundles of additional Data."

He said,"Customers can use the higher quantum of data on Vodafone SuperNetTM, our Data Strong NetworkTM to access the internet, make video calls, upload albums and even download heavy files wherever they are."

Vodafone Play has a large library of videos, movies, and music on Vodafone Play, single window to the world of entertainment, with 150+ Live TV channels, over 14,000 movies, TV show titles and a wide range of all genres of music. Currently, Vodafone Play is neck-on-neck with the Reliance JioTV and JioCinema apps.