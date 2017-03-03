Vodafone ReConnect programme launched to offer job to 1,000 women on career breaks

To bring back women who took career breaks, Vodafone group today launched the Vodafone ReConnect programme.

The programme aims to bring women in 26 countries back into the workplace after a career break, in most cases to raise a family. The company said it would hire 1,000 women in the next three years as a result of the programme, including at least 10 percent of all external management hires.

"We are committed to ensuring that our employees are drawn from diverse communities and societies. Our ambition to be one of the best employers for women in the world is central to that commitment," Vittorio Colao, Vodafone Group Chief Executive, said.

The company says that the employment terms have been designed to reflect the competing pressures on working women's lives, including flexible working options and a phased return to work such as a four-day week for the first six months.

"Mobile enables women to learn about the world around them, build a business, help educate themselves and their children, get access to healthcare advice and support and achieve financial security in countries with limited conventional banking services," Vodafone Group Chief Commercial Operations and Strategy Officer Serpil Timuray said.

Vodafone said that it intends to bring mobile to an additional 50 million women by 2025 to bridge the mobile 'gender gap' in emerging market economies where women are 14 percent less likely to own a mobile phone than men.

