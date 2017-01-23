Vodafone’s new plan offers free 4G/3G, unlimited voice calling at just Rs. 499 for postpaid users

Vodafone, one of largest telecom operator in the country, on Monday, had rolled out new voice and data offers for Vodafone RED postpaid customers. Staring at just Rs. 499, these plans offer free 4G/3G data along with unlimited voice calling, both local and STD.

The telco rolled out these new plans as it had acquired over 200 million customers in the country.

Sandeep Kataria, Chief Commercial Officer, Vodafone India said, "Postpaid customers have higher usage of data and roaming. With the new Vodafone RED, there will be no more need to hold back. Our postpaid customers can enjoy a seamless all-in-one plan that addresses their data, roaming and calling needs comprehensively.

The built-in high quotas of data, unlimited local plus STD calling and free national roaming, coupled with value added benefits like priority access and a virtual relationship manager, make the Vodafone RED experience truly worry-free and delightful."

SEE ALSO: Vodafone launches Super 4G plan that offers 4 times more data

As you can see from the above image, the new plans start at Rs. 499 and reach as high as Rs. 1,999 offering different amounts of free data based on the plan you subscribe to. Once the users reach the data quota, they will be charged at 50p/MB.

Also, do make a note that these plans are not applicable in MPCG, AP&T, Bihar & Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh.

-Press Release

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals