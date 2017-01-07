Vodafone Offers Unlimited 3G/4G Data at Rs. 16, 2G Data at Rs. 5, Validity Expires in 1 Hour

In the wake to fight Reliance Jio and its attractive free and unlimited services, the telecom industry has witnessed several exciting tariff plans making way into the market in the past few months. The telecom giants have been working towards offering more services at a lesser cost. In line with the same, Vodafone has now come up with two new cheapest tariff plans.

The telecom operator announced a SuperHour scheme for its customers, which is said to offer unlimited 3G or 4G data for Rs. 16 and unlimited 2G data for Rs. 5, both valid for an hour. It should be noted that the offers are only available for the prepaid customers and they can download whatever they want for one hour. Not only this, Vodafone has also started offering unlimited Vodafone to Vodafone local voice calls at Rs. 7, which will also be valid for just an hour.

The offer will be available from today, i.e, January 7 onwards, and will reach out all circles excluding - Bihar-Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh - Jammu and Kashmir, and Andhra Pradesh-Telangana, latest by January 9. However, in its statement, Vodafone states that the rate of the tariff plan might vary depending on the circle. Unlike several other tariff plans, there seems to be no restriction, and the users will be able to repeat purchase plan as many times as they want.

