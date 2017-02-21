Reliance Jio to make huge announcements today: Watch live here

Reliance Industries limited (RIL), Chairman and Managing Director is going to make some big and important announcements today at 1:30, and it is expected that Ambani will share Jio's future growth plans today.

There is no doubt that the company has been growing at a very fast pace and recently it has touched 100 milion customers.

There is a speculation that the company may extend its free offers, as the Happy New offer is going to expire on March 31, 2017 and will unveil 4G VoLTE enabled feature phone.

The announcements might also include details on Jio Payments Banks which is expected to be launch soon.

Meanwhile Jio have announced its a strategic partnership with Uber which aimed at bringing the benefits of Jio Digital Life ecosystem to their users.

As part of the partnership, Jio and Uber will work together and explore various opportunities to progressively enrich and enhance the Digital Life experience of their users through complementary programmes.

You can watch the big announcements by Jio below