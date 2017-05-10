ZTE brings its 5G innovations to Indian telecom partners

ZTE Corporation has unveiled its 5G Innovations to Indian telecom partners such as Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, Reliance Jio and BSNL.

Focusing on partners' concern, ZTE launches its latest technical solutions, including Pre5G FDD / TDD Massive MIMO base station, 5G Flexhaul and other series of innovative products, as well as VR, smart home, smart parking for live demonstrations, which have shine in the 2017 MWC in Barcelona, the world's most influential annual communications exhibition.

Speaking on the development, Peng Aiguang, CEO of ZTE India said, "the ICT industry is moving towards an ecosystem that is more open and collaborative. As part of ZTE's M-ICT strategy, we are investing large resources to ensure we are a leader in innovation in 5G, Big Broadband, Network Virtualization, and IoT."

"We want to create more value for operators, and be an enabler for Digital Transformation in different sectors of the economy," Peng said.

SEE ALSO: Existing telcos would lose market share to the Reliance Jio: Ind- Ra

The company proposed the industry's first 5G transport solution based on IP and optical convergence and released a front haul and backhaul integrated pre-commercial equipment. It is estimated that ZTE's 5G Flexhaul solution can reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) by 30 percent compared to traditional solutions. ZTE has carried out early-stage research and discussions with several operators about cooperation in 5G fronthaul and backhaul technology.

Another key goal of ZTE is to build a future-oriented network architecture evolution in the era of digital transformation. Besides these, ZTE is committed to providing integrated end-to-end innovations and building an open business model, to help India telecom partners realize digital transformation, enhance network value.

As network data traffic is rapidly growing in these years, network requirement for new service and large capacity has greatly increased, Indian telecom operators face challenges to further enhance the network quality and offer users' better experience, develop new business to maintain sustained and healthy development.