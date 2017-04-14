Vodafone launches SuperNet in Arunachal Pradesh Tawang's District

India's second largest telecom operator Vodafone has launched its Vodafone SuperNet 4G service in Tawang District in Arunachal Pradesh, which is one of the most challenging terrains to set-up telecom infrastructure, the company said.

The 4G launch in Tawang follows the successful launch of Vodafone SuperNet 4G services in Itanagar, Naharlagun, Ziro, Along & Pasighat, and will soon be rolled out across all major towns and villages in the state.

Announcing the launch of Vodafone SuperNet4G service in Tawang district, Nidhi Lauria, Business Head, Assam & North East, Vodafone India said, "As a steadfast partner to Digital India, we are delighted to launch Vodafone SuperNetTM 4G in a place which is 10, 000 feet above sea level - Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh. The state is a key market for Vodafone India and in an endeavor to be future-ready for our customers in Arunachal Pradesh as well as Assam & North East Circle; Vodafone has always focused on closer engagement and enhancing customer experience.

SEE ASLO: Airtel to launch four new plans: Reports

4G has the potential to revolutionize the mobile experience through powerful innovation that impacts how we work and live." Nidhi said,"we invite our data savvy customers in Tawang to make the most of the bonanza of special benefits being offered to enjoy the best mobile internet experience. We are also offering 4GB data free for our customers to experience the benefits of our Data Strong Network and enjoy unparalleled mobile internet services."

The company says that it is expanding its 4G footprint in Assam & North East Circle in a phased manner to deliver a superior network experience to customers and moving towards Digital Assam & North East. Vodafone SuperNet 4G service is currently available in 248 towns & 1300+ villages across all Seven States in the circle.

Vodafone is also offering up gradation to 4G SIM and 22GB of 4G data at just Rs. 999 for the users in the state along with free Vodafone Play services for one month.