Android Wear 2.0 goes official with Google Assistant built-in and several new features

As anticipated, Google finally pulled the curtains of their much awaited Android Wear 2.0. After being in the Developer Preview stage for nearly a year, Google finally announced the last and final update of the OS today.

This new OS update is a major one and brings in several new features such as completely redesigned user interface, gesture keyboard that allows you to reply notifications from the Smartwatch itself, Standalone apps, Material design for wearables, etc.

One of the significant addition to the Android Wear 2.0 is the built-in Google Assistant, which was earlier seen on Pixel phones and is a Google's AI engine. Also, Google announced two new Smartwatches- the LG Watch Style and LG Watch Sport. Both of them comes preinstalled with Android Wear 2.0.

Google also released a list of existing Smartwatches which will receive the Android Wear 2.0 update. Here's the complete list of products which will receive the Android Wear 2.0 official update.