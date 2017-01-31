Apple watchOS 3.2 Beta 1 adds support for Theater Mode and SiriKit

Apple is on a release rampage. After releasing the iOS 10.3 Beta and macOS 10.12.4, the Cupertino giant is now rolling out an update for Apple Watch users in the form of watchOS 3.2 Beta 1, where the company is adding two new features: Theater Mode and SiriKit.

While SiriKit gives the permission to developers for accessing the Siri within their application, the new Theater Mode switches off the Apple Watch when you enter a theater not to annoy others. However, you receive all the notifications and other stuff even on Theater Mode.

The Theater Mode was previously introduced with the watchOS 3.1.3, but it never went live for public users. Also, the Theater Mode will be added to iPhones as well with the iOS 10.3 update and can be accessible via the control center toggle.

Sadly, this new watchOS 3.2 Beta 1 update is only for the registered developers, but Apple will soon roll out the public beta for this version as well. If you're an Apple beta registered user, then you will receive a notification on your Apple Watch regarding the latest beta update, and the update weighs 242MB, and you need to be connected to the internet to update the Apple Watch.

