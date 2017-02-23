How to factory reset the Samsung Gear S3 Classic and Frontier

Smartwatches have been there for a while now. But, trust us, none of the watches available currently aren't worth it. The reason is simple; they don't add any extra value. By this, we don't mean they are not capable or such. With time smartwatches have been getting very powerful.

Also, apart from being a great alternative to fitness bands, they can do most of the things what a smartphone could do. But hey there, we already have a smartphone! Why invest on a smartwatch?

Nevertheless, if you have cash at disposal and have invested on a smartwatch, notably the Samsung Gear S3 Classic (or the Gear S3 Frontier) give yourself a pat on the back for you've purchased the best (that's a relative word, okay?) smartwatch yet.

Now, it's obvious that your friends or family members would want to borrow it for a while (because that's a SMARTWATCH, after all). So, the first thing you'd want to do before you lend it to anyone is to factory reset the watch, err smartwatch. But how are you going to do that?

Well, precisely the way as mentioned in the below steps.

Note: Samsung's Gear S3 Classic (and Gear S3 Frontier) runs Tizen OS and not Android Wear OS. So, the steps may or may not apply to both OSs. However, the following steps are written with the Tizen OS in mind. So, Gear S3 users, fret not!

Step 1: Press the Home Key (Power Key), the second protruding button in the clock-wise direction to turn on the screen.

Step 2: Again press the Home Key from the Watch screen to open the Apps screen.

Step 3: From the Apps screen, navigate to the Settings option (the gear icon) and tap on it.

Step 4: Now scroll down until you see the "Gear info" option and click on it.

Step 5: From the available options, click on "Reset Gear."

Step 6: On doing so, the smartwatch will prompt you with a message indicating that "all downloaded apps and personal info will be permanently erased." Click on okay (right tick mark), and the factory reset should begin right away.

Note: As mentioned in the above step, all of your personal data will be erased. So, if you are planning to factory reset your Samsung Gear S3 Classic (or S3 Frontier) take a backup beforehand.